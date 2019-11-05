Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,653. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

