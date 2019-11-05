CIBC Analysts Give Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) a $9.80 Price Target

CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.26.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 3,022,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.90. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,673,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

