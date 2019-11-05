CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Enerplus worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $233,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth $261,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. Enerplus Corp has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

