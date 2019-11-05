CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8,298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,372 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

