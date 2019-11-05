CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.93 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,966,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth approximately $453,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,979,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

