CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fis Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 542,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 47,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

