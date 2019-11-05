CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,827,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 646,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 96,251 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE:RBA opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

