CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 78 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $533.04 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $311.46 and a one year high of $555.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,300.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

