CIBC Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to “Hold”

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

IMO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 49,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,372. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

