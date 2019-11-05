Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,286. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

