CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 154,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

