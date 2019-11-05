Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $106,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 572,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,232,794. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

