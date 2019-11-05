Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 34,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 241,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 340,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

