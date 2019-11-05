Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.92.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,983,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,488,436. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 36,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 82,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 481,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

