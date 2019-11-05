Citigroup Increases Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.44.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$66.69 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.79.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

