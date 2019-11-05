Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $84.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.50 to $84.50 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 13,522,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470,221. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.