Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $221.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $203.00. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.85. 2,348,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

