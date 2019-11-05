Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,876.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,893. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

