Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

