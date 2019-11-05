Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 463 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.30.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $351.09 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

