Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 573 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.