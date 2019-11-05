Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

