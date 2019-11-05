Citizens Financial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,070 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,056% compared to the average volume of 96 put options.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 602,666 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 180,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

