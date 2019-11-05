Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Set at $107.00 by Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) received a $107.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,980.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,903 shares of company stock worth $5,116,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

