Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Clean Seas Seafood Ltd (ASX:CSS)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), 33,291 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 million and a PE ratio of 46.76.

Clean Seas Seafood Company Profile (ASX:CSS)

Clean Seas Seafood Limited operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finfish Sales and Tuna Operations. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, production, and marketing of Hiramasa yellowtail kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings, mulloways, and tuna.

