Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 592,237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 434,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

