Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 810,550 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,667,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $21,620,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,775. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

