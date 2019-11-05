Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,535 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Maiden worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 685,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 652,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 553.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 220,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 164,709 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a negative return on equity of 308.89%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

