CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.17 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, Bitbns and LiteBit.eu. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $901,303.00 and $19,305.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003534 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 185.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,359,337 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

