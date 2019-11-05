Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,255.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and have sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

