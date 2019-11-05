CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 571.17 and a current ratio of 571.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $342.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $67.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of CNFinance worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.