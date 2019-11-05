Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 160.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $223,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.