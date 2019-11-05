Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 535,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -573.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

