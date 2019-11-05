Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.92. 2,339,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,466.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,312,942 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after buying an additional 740,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

