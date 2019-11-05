Cohen Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $3,445,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 106.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

