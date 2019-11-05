Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohu stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

