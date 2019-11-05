Coin Lion (LION) Trading 93.6% Higher This Week

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Coin Lion has a market cap of $451,001.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00220350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01407401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

