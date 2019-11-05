Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colfax to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.65.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,219,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

