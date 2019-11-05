Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $71.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

NYSE:CL opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,196 shares of company stock worth $18,239,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,880,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after buying an additional 68,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

