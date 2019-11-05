Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

