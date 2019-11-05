Comerica Bank Has $10.47 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.34% of TreeHouse Foods worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock worth $760,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

