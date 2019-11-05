Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

