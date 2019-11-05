Comerica Bank Sells 1,441 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.02. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

