Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,476. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,382.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,060. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

