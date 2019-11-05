Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,568. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.70. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

