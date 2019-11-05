Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,249 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 248,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

