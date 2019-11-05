Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,420 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $317.47 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.05 and a 200-day moving average of $236.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

