Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $305.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.21. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.71 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

