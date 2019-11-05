Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.16% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

