Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

